Polls: Observer tasks security agencies on safety of lives, property

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Integrity Friends for Truth and Peace Initiative (TIFPI), has urged security agencies to give special attention to all red line states during March 9 elections to ensure protection of lives and property.

Executive Director and Lead Observer of the organisation, Livingstone Wechie, made the call in Abuja.

TIFPI is an accredited Domestic Observer organisation for the 2019 general election in Nigeria that deployed 785 observers in 26 states including the FCT Abuja for Feb. 23rd Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Relevant security agencies should give special attention to all red line states during the governorship and states Assembly elections.

“This is to ensure that all violence indicators are arrested to protect and save lives and property as well as give voters the confidence to freely participate in the process.

“TIFPI advised that state like Rivers where the highest number of death was reportedly recorded with continuous post-election killings and violence, as well as electoral malpractices, should be investigated.

“Sponsors and perpetrators of violence be brought to justice beginning with the setting up of a commission of Inquiry and containment measures taken as we approach the March 9 elections,” he said.

According to him, security should be beef up nationwide to contain any post election violence.

He said TIFPI had raised a red flag over ground-swelling of suspected post election violence in parts of the country as it currently notices, to avoid uncontrollable implosions.

“We recommend and caution that politicians should tone down their hate and ethic laden speeches and push for national cohesion, peace, unity and reconciliation along the lines of inclusiveness.

“These should show in their conduct and practices for the sake of peace.

“We also advised winners and losers to see themselves as victors; nobody should resort to self help but head to the courts where the law provides hope for common man.

“We urge INEC to make frantic efforts to improve on its shortcoming during the governorship and states Assembly elections to further address stakeholders doubt of its neutrality in the elections,” he said

The organisation commended INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, management and staff, for the successful conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

TIFPI, according to him, urge INEC to improve on the upcoming governorship and state assembly election having learnt from the mistakes of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

“TIFPI charges the INEC chairman to remain upright in the face of unrighteousness and defend the integrity of the commission against daunting pressures which ostensibly seeks to derail the credibility of the process,” he said.