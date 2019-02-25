Presidential election: Atiku defeats Buhari in Plateau

Atiku secures Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won Saturday’s presidential election in Plateau after scoring 548,665 votes.

Atiku defeated his closest opponent, Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 468, 555 votes.

Prof. Richard Kimbir, the Collation Officer for the election in the state, declared the results on Monday in Jos.

Kambir, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, said Atiku won in 11 local government areas to defeat Buhari who won in six LGAs of the state.

Kambir announced the results scored by the two candidates in each local government area of the state as follows:

Kanam
APC: 51, 017
PDP: 18, 331

Wase
APC : 35, 931
PDP : 22, 809

Jos North
APC :93, 800
PDP : 53, 277

Mangu
APC : 42, 947
PDP: 48, 923

Shendam
APC : 38, 196
PDP :24, 162

Barkin Ladi
APC : 15, 390
PDP : 42, 138

Bassa
APC : 27, 632
PDP : 34, 822

Langtang North
APC: 16, 665
PDP: 34, 105

Riyom
APC : 8, 710
PDP : 21, 892

Bokkos
APC 18, 328
PDP : 32, 246

Jos South
APC : 25, 574
PDP: 106, 526

Qua’anpan
APC : 20, 872
PDP : 17, 479

Lantang South
APC 11, 224
PDP : 18, 470

Pankshin
APC : 21, 609
PDP: 30, 509

Kanke
APC 17, 946
PDP : 22, 875

Mikang
APC: 10, 869
PDP : 11, 262

Jos East
APC : 11, 847
PDP: 8, 853.

