Presidential election: Atiku defeats Buhari in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won Saturday’s presidential election in Plateau after scoring 548,665 votes.

Atiku defeated his closest opponent, Muhammadu Buhari, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 468, 555 votes.

Prof. Richard Kimbir, the Collation Officer for the election in the state, declared the results on Monday in Jos.

Kambir, who is the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, said Atiku won in 11 local government areas to defeat Buhari who won in six LGAs of the state.

Kambir announced the results scored by the two candidates in each local government area of the state as follows:

Kanam

APC: 51, 017

PDP: 18, 331

Wase

APC : 35, 931

PDP : 22, 809

Jos North

APC :93, 800

PDP : 53, 277

Mangu

APC : 42, 947

PDP: 48, 923

Shendam

APC : 38, 196

PDP :24, 162

Barkin Ladi

APC : 15, 390

PDP : 42, 138

Bassa

APC : 27, 632

PDP : 34, 822

Langtang North

APC: 16, 665

PDP: 34, 105

Riyom

APC : 8, 710

PDP : 21, 892

Bokkos

APC 18, 328

PDP : 32, 246

Jos South

APC : 25, 574

PDP: 106, 526

Qua’anpan

APC : 20, 872

PDP : 17, 479

Lantang South

APC 11, 224

PDP : 18, 470

Pankshin

APC : 21, 609

PDP: 30, 509

Kanke

APC 17, 946

PDP : 22, 875

Mikang

APC: 10, 869

PDP : 11, 262

Jos East

APC : 11, 847

PDP: 8, 853.