Re-election: NCWS congratulates President Buhari

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election as the country’s President.

Mrs Gloria Shoda, President of the council, in a statement, said Buhari’s victory was a reflection of the people’s choice.

She called on the president to use his second term to ensure that more women were given opportunity to serve in government.

According to her, women form a greater percentage of the Nigerian population, saying that giving them opportunity to serve will give them a sense of belonging and responsibility on how to move the nation forward

”We know, as home builders and go getters, that putting more women in strategic positions will move the country to the desired next level,” she said.

Shoda also called on the president to invest more in the education sector to reduce the burden of educating the children on parents.

The NCWS president also urged the Buhari administration to create more job opportunities for the youths in addition to empowering more women.

President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on Wednesday declared re-elected by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states.

Buhari defeated other 72 candidates including Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 11, 255,978 votes and won 17 states and the FCT, to occupy the second position.