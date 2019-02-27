Re-election: Youth mobilisation group congratulates Buhari, Osinbajo

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitization (CYMS) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their re-election following last Saturday’s general election.

The CYMS, a body set up by the presidency with the mandate to promote the policies, programs and achievements of the Federal government gave the commendation in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Director General of the group, Comrade Obinna Nwaka, in a statement said that Buhari and Osinbajo’s re-election was as a result of their genuine intention for Nigerians, good policies, and most especially the giant strides recorded so far.

“We at CYMS are not surprised for the victory, though we also commend the main opposition presidential candidate, Alh Atiku Abubakar of the PDP for his doggedness and also implore him to concede defeat for the best interest of the Nigerians in other not to raise unnecessary alarm.

“This election has further strengthened our electoral process, reduced fear in Nigerians on election matters and has reawakened the consciousness of politicians that elections in Nigeria now are about integrity, discipline and acceptance by the masses and not a money bag.

“Before the election, the CYMS whose mandate is to unite and empower the youth, sensitised and mobilised Nigerians to support the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari which is in line with our 2019 political agenda was optimistic of president’s victory.

“CYMS officials across the States of the federation were also on ground to observe the election, described the process as the most FREEST, FAIREST AND CONCLUSIVE one since the history of Presidential election in the Nigerian democratic government,” the statement quoted Nwaka as saying.

Nwaka who applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a credible and conclusive presidential election also commended the security agencies for being civil and ensuring peaceful environment during election.

He also commended the Nigerian youths for their massive turnout during the election.

The CYMS DG who cautioned party supporters against violence or any form of undemocratic practices that may plunged this nation into a disaster, urged contestants in the election to accept defeat.