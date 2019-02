Saraki wins polling unit in Kwara

Senate President Bukola Saraki has won his polling unit in Kwara State, at ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections.

Saraki who voted at PU 005 Agbaji Quarters, Ajikobi ward polled 219 as against APC 68 for the presidential election.

Presidential: APC 68, PDP 219

Senate: APC 60, PDP 269

Reps: APC 53, PDP 253

PU OO6 Agbaji quarters, Ajikobi ward

Presidential: APC 152, PDP 234

Senate: APC 120, PDP 270

Reps: APC 130, PDP 269

PU 021

Senate: APC 57, PDP 167

Reps: APC 63, PDP 164