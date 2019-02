Sen. Danjauma La’ah (PDP-Kaduna South) has won the election for the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Mr Suleiman Yashim, INEC Returning Officer who announced the result on Monday in Kafanchan said La’ah of the PDP scored a total 268,923 votes to defeat Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala Bantex of the APC who scored 133,287 votes.

Rijo Shikari of the ADP scored 9,609 votes, Benedict Kura of ADC scored 2,741.