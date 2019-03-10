Tambuwal slightly ahead in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir and Habibu Harisu/Sokoto

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is slightly leading his challenger by fewer than 5,000 votes after the results in six local government areas were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tambuwal won five of the councils, while Ahmadu Aliyu, a former deputy governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress won in one council.

Cumulatively, Tambuwal has 95,066 votes, as against 90,809 for Aliyu.

The News Agency Agency (NAN) reports that Aliyu won in Raba LGA, where he polled 16,535 votes, as against 13,232 votes secured by Tambuwal.

In Kware LGA, Tambuwal scored 20,011 votes and APC polled 19,001 votes, while in Silame LGA, Tambuwal scored 15,923 votes and APC polled 12,341 votes.

Similarly, in Binji LGA, Tambuwal polled 12,367 votes while APC scored 10,699 votes.

In Bodinga LGA, Tambuwal scored 21,414 votes and APC polled 20,779 votes.

In Tureta LGA, Tambuwal scored 13,017 votes while APC polled 11,454 votes

NAN reports that the collation of results is being presided over by Prof. Fatima Muktar, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse (FUD) Jigawa.