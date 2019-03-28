Updated: INEC declares Fintiri governor-elect of Adamawa

By Yakubu Uba

Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri of Peoples Democratic Party has emerged winner of Adamawa Governorship election.

The Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna, who declared the result Thursday in Yola after the supplementary election in 44 units across 14 local government areas of the state said Fintiri polled 376,552 votes to beat his closest rival, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of APC who scored 336,386 votes.

Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako of ADC scored 113,237 votes, while Chief Emmanuel Bello of SDP got 29,792 votes.

Fintiri born in October 27, 1967 in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa is a graduate of History from University of Maiduguri.

He was the Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly in 2014 and also served as Acting Governor in July 2014 following the impeachment of then Gov. Murtala Nyako.