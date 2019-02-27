Video: 2019 Elections: Atiku polls 275,901 votes to win in Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer for Ondo, Prof. Kayode Soremekun says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has polled a total of 275,901 votes to clinch victory in the State.

The PDP defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC) which polled 241,769 votes in the Presidential elections held on Saturday.

Soremekun, who is the Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), disclosed this while giving a breakdown of election results of the state at the INEC National Collation Centre in Abuja.