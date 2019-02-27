Video: 2019 Elections: Buhari defeats Atiku in Kaduna State

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Officer for Kaduna State says President Muhamadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has polled 993,445 votes to defeat Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, who scored 649,612 votes in Saturday’s presidential election in the State.

The result was announced at the National Collation Centre (ICC) Abuja, by the INEC Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Bello Shehu, Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

 

