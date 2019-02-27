Video: Buhar wins 2019 Presidential election – INEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has been declared the winner of the 2019 Presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration at 4.37am on Wednesday, February 27 at the end of collation and submission of results from the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

Incumbent President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 15,191,847 votes to defeat the country’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 11,262,978 votes.