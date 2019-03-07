Video: President Buhari in Katsina for governorship, State Reps elections

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Katsina for Saturday’s gubernatorial and State House of Representatives elections after a resounding re-election victory.

This is the president’s first visit to his home state after his re-election.

Expectedly, the Nigerian leader received a hero’s welcome as he arrived at the Umaru Yar’Adua Airport at 6:05 p.m and was received by the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

The president then departed Katsina in a chopper for Daura where he will exercise his franchise.