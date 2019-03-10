Video: President Buhari, Masari cast their votes in March 2019 polls

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, on Saturday joined hundreds of other voters in the 2019 gubernatorial and State assembly elections to exercise their civic rights at polling unit 003 Kofar Baru III, Gidan Niyam, Daura in Katsina State.

The president, accompanied by his wife, arrived at the polling unit at about 8.00a.m, where both of them were accredited and issued ballot papers by the unit presiding officer.

The president and his wife cast their votes at exactly 8.08a.m to elect their preferred candidates for Katsina State governor and legislator.

In polling unit 001, Kafur/Masari the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Governor Aminu Bello Masari arrived at 10:54 a.m. to cast his vote.

The elderly and persons with disabilities were also seen exercising their franchise.

There was visible security presence and atmosphere was generally peaceful and orderly.

Earlier, some voters including a former Director-General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, SMEDAN, Mr Bature Umar and an official of INEC in the State, Mohammed Abari Takai, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

NAN reports that some polling units were able to complete the voting process before the scheduled time of 2 p.m. and began counting the ballot sheets.