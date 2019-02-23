Voters frustrated over missing names on poll list

By Isaac Aregbesola/Gerogina Adegbie

Scores of voters residing along Airport Road, Abuja, returned to their homes in frustration without casting their votes in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many of the voters, including people living with disabilities, left their polling units after futile efforts to locate their names of the voter register.

Areas affected were Kabusa Ward 001 to 014 located along airport road which include Karamajiji, Kuchingoro, Pyakasa, Aleyita, Zhidu, Piwoyi and Galadima villages.

Others are Lugbe Primary School, Gidan Mangoro, Chief Palace, New Market, FHA Gate, King of Kings School, Gosa and Aco Estate.

The aggrieved electorate, whose card permanent voter cards had their polling unit numbers, said they searched through the different lists but could not find their names.

Some of them said they registered their displeasure with the presiding officers at the various polling units but were disappointed when the officers later told them that they would not be able to vote because their names were not on the lists.

Ibrahim Mohammed, a physically challenged person said he came early around 6 30 a.m. to write his name before the electoral officers arrived.

“I did my registration at AMAC and I was told that my ward was 008 which was on my card; that was why I came around early to start the accreditation.

“It is quiet frustrating that after I have waited so long, I was denied voting as the officer said my name was not on the list I should go back home,’’ Mohammed said.

Another person living with disability, Mr Nnodim Nnamdi, had similar story to tell as he could not also cast his ballot due to the same reason.

Dr Ukauwa Ezechimerem said that he registered at the same time with his wife but could not find his name on the list while his wife was lucky to vote because her name was on the list.

Mrs Vinah Omdele, Jagun Imoh and Nnanna Yvonne also expressed grievances for their inability to vote.

They said that the card readers identified their Permanent Voter Cards for accreditation; however, their names were not on the list.

Imoh described her missing name on the voter list as unfortunate having wasted time in endless search for her name and at the end of the day could not cast her vote.

She said that the Presiding Officer, Zephaniah, told her that she could not vote since her name was not on the list even if the card readers accepted her PVC.

Ihuaba Okezie, a public servant, also said he could not found his name on the list.

“This is my centre; 009 is written on my card. I have searched the entire list and cannot find my name on the list. I travelled from Lagos to come and vote.

“I’m leaving here to another centre and if I do not find my name, I will never vote in this country again,’’ he said.

Similarly, Mrs Janet Harrison said she went to three centres to search for her name and she could find it.

“This is the third centre I have visited to check for my name and I will make sure that I visit all the polling units in this Lugbe.

“I must vote because I’m tired of this suffering; I will not rest my case until I vote,” she said.