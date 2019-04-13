Stallion boosts rice production

Stallion group has inaugurated its multi-billion naira rice mill in Kano, a move to give a boost to production in Nigeria.

They will source local rice from 40,000 farmers and employ 1,000 workers.

Cost of rice will come down when all our local rice mills go into full production, the international company assured Nigerians.

The company has an installed milling capacity of 430,000 metric tonnes per annum and now targeting 1.5 million tonnes of paddy rice per annum.

Stallion had earlier announced its intention to establish an industry in the agriculture and food sector.

It had commenced the process of recruiting graduates in the field of agricultural engineering, agricultural science, agronomy, food science, crop science and fisheries

Stallion Group is a conglomerate founded in 1969 with headquarters in Dubai.

The group is one of the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa; It has an extensive international presence in 18 countries with 72 locations and more than 10,000 employees.