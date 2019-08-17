 Youths in Jigawa shares N94.4m under Fadama 111 Agric Progrmme

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Alhaji Aminu Isah, the Jigawa Coordinator of Fadama 111 agricultural programme says the programme has shared N94.4million to 253 unemployed youths in the state for agricultural enterprises.

Isah was speaking at a workshop in Dutse on Saturday on the need for beneficiaries to utilise the fund effectively to achieve its objectives.

He said that the youths were both males and females selected from the 27 local government areas of the state.

The coordinator said that the beneficiaries received training in rice processing, poultry, fisheries and different agricultural enterprises.

The Isah said that the gesture was in line with the Federal Government effort to provide employment for the teeming youths.

“Apart from our gesture, the Jigawa Government is also supporting about 300 youths on agricultural entrepreneurship.”

The Coordinator urged the beneficiaries to plan their businesses and study them well before implementation.