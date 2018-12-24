Yuletide: Goat sellers excited over high patronage

By Mustapha Sumaila

Goat sellers in Abuja have expressed joy over high patronage witnessed in their business as Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas on Tuesday.

Some of the sellers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lugbe and Gwagwalada goat markets on Monday, described the patronage as “huge,” in spite of the hike in the prices.

Malam Saifullah Adam told NAN in Lugbe that as at 12:00p.m., he had sold more than 25 goats.

Adam, who gets his supply from Katsina state, also expressed delight by the volume of the sales he had recorded so far.

He stated that he bought the goats exorbitantly, explaining the reason for the hike in the prices of the goats.

According to him, the big size is sold for N50, 000, medium for N35, 000 while small size goes for N20, 000.

Another goat seller, Malam Sani Shagari, also expressed delight at the turn out of customers so far in the market.

Shagari told NAN that in spite economic hardship in the country, many people still trooped into market to buy goats to celebrate the yuletide.

Similarly, Malam Aminu Shehu, a goat dealer in Gwagwalada market, described the rate of purchase of the animals as “unprecedented”.

Shehu disclosed that he brought about 100 goats from Sokoto state to sell in Abuja and was now left with only seven.

He expressed optimism that more customers will patronise him and take the left over before the end of the day.

However, a goat buyer, Madam Angela Joseph, decried hike in prices of goats in the market owing to the yuletide.

Joseph said that she had no option other than to buy a goat at the exorbitant price because she was interested in slaughtering a goat to celebrate Christmas.