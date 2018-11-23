3 feared dead as plane crashes in Zimbabwe

The crashed plane
A Cessna light aircraft has reportedly crashed in Majereje Hills in Zimbabwe on Friday.

According to iHarare, there were at least three casualties.

As of the time of filing this report, iHarare could not confirm, if there were survivors.

It was reported that the plane, a Cessna-182, is registered to Executive Air Pvt Ltd of Harare.

The bodies at the scene were severely mangled making it hard for the authorities to identify them.

However, the police recovered a Finnish identity card, Visa financial services card and a passport.

