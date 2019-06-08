Air Peace Airlines spokesman Chris Iwarah dies in road accident

Mr Christian Iwarah, the Corporate Communications manager of Air Peace Airlines, is dead.

Iwarah, a former judicial correspondent of Daily Independent and the Sun newspapers died on Friday from injuries sustained after a bus ran into him at Mangoro Bus-stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos.

An eye witness said Iwarah had parked his car to fix a fault at the bus-stop when a commercial bus believed to have had brake failure knocked him down and subsequently destroyed his car.

Iwarah’s phone line had been switched off since the accident occurred.