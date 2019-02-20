Akwa Ibom starts Ibom Air

Akwa Ibom state today flagged off its state-owned airline called Ibom Air. But it may not start commercial operation sooner.

The ceremony, which attracted Senate President Bukola Saraki, was done with pomp.

The airline, the first by any Nigerian state plans to have three planes. It also claimed to have recruited 300 direct staff.

Two of the planes have been delivered and were on show at the ceremony in Uyo today.

Planespotters.net lists just one plane for the new airline, a 7.7 year-old Bombardier CRJ-900, which its says is due to be delivered as at 23 January 2019.