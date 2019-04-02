Boeing 737 MAX : FAA to receive final report on software update

The Federal Aviation Administration says it expects to receive Boeing’s final package of software updates for its grounded 737 Max 8 aircraft in the coming weeks.

“Time is needed for additional work by Boeing as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 Max Flight Control System to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues,” the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said that once it receives the updates, they will be subjected to a “rigorous” safety review.

“The FAA will not approve the software for installation until the agency is satisfied with the submission,” it said.

Read More at