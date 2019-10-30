Boeing CEO admits mistakes on 737 Max

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg testifies before U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged mistakes as he testified before the U.S. Congress for the first time since two deadly air crashes of its 737 Max planes that killed 346 people, but he deflected tough questions such as why the company withheld details about its flawed new automated system. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)