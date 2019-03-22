Boeing loses $4.9bn order for 737 Max jets

Indonesian airline Garuda has canceled its order for 49 more Boeing 737 Max 8 jets, worth nearly $5 billion, citing “consumers’ low confidence,” a spokesman for the company said Friday.

But a Garuda official said the airline may be open to acquiring another Boeing model instead to salvage the deal.

The move follows deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia involving two of the aircraft model.

“We have sent a letter to Boeing requesting that the order be canceled,” Garuda spokesman Ikhsan Rosan told Agence France-Presse.

“The reason is that Garuda passengers in Indonesia have lost trust and no longer have the confidence” in the plane.

Source: https://www.foxnews.com/world/indonesias-garuda-airlines-cancels-order-of-49-boeing-737-max-8-jets