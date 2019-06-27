Bomb threat: Air India plane diverted to London airport

An Air India passenger plane flying to the United States was escorted by British fighter jets to land in London on Thursday after what an official at the airline later said was a hoax bomb threat.

An Air India official said flight AI 191 from Mumbai to Newark had made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport after a hoax telephone call was made to Mumbai airport.

The official told Reuters news agency that there was no security threat.

Britain scrambled Typhoon fighters at supersonic speed to intercept the Boeing 777-337 and safely escorted it to Stansted.

Essex police also said there had been a security alert, according to The Associated Press.

The airport said its runway has reopened and the Air India flight was at an isolated stand with police in attendance.

