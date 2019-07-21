British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for 7 days

British Airways has suspended flights to Cairo for seven days amid a warning from the U.K. government of a heightened risk of terrorism, according to Bloomberg.

The flights will be paused “to allow for further assessment,” according to British Airways, which said in a statement “We would never operate an aircraft unless it was safe to do so,” according to the publication.

Egyptian officials, meanwhile, have said there was “no reason” to suspend flights. The nation has met “the highest international security standards,” Sameh El Hefny, head of the Egyptian civil aviation authority said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

Egypt’s Ministry of Aviation said in a statement that it would add more flights to Cairo as a counterweight to the cancellations.

The U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office maintains a standing warning about terrorism risks relating to air travel in Egypt and advises against any travel to North Sinai “due to continuing criminal activity and terrorist attacks on police and security forces that have resulted in deaths.”

German carrier Lufthansa, meanwhile, canceled two flights to Cairo Saturday, citing security concerns, with the carrier resuming all services the next day.

