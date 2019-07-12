Dozens injure as turbulence hits Air Canada flight 

(Xinhua/NAN) An Air Canada flight was forced to divert to Honolulu on Thursday, after suffering turbulence, and dozens of people were injured in the incident, local media reported.

According to Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick, the Boeing 777-200 plane was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew members flying from Vancouver to Sydney, Australia.

Fitzpatrick said, the plane had flown past Hawaii for two hours when it reported experiencing un-forecasted and sudden turbulence, then diverted back to Honolulu.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the turbulence happened at 36,000 feet (10,973 meters) about 600 miles (966 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu, capital of U.S.

Gregor said crewmembers asked for medical personnel to meet the plane at the gate.

Officials said at least 35 people suffered minor injuries, and nine of those individuals were being transported to the hospital after the plane landed.

Many of them received head and neck injuries, according to local media reports adding that such injuries indicate that the passengers were basically flung out of their seats when the aircraft hit the bumpy spot above the Pacific.

Air Canada was arranging hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu and options for resuming the flight, said Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah. Enditem.