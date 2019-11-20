Emirates buys 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $8.8 bn

The Dubai-based airline Emirates on Wednesday disclosed a firm order for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners in a deal worth 8.8 billion dollars.

The carrier said in a tweet that the deal firms up its previous Memorandum of Understanding for Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with deliveries commencing in May 2023 and continuing for the next five years.

Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, confirmed the previously pending order with the U.S. aerospace giant at an air show in Dubai on Wednesday.

“The 787s will complement our fleet mix by expanding our operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment to connect new city pairs and expand frequencies.’’

Earlier, Emirates said it had ordered 50 Airbus A350 planes worth a total of 16 billion dollars. (dpa/NAN)