Ethiopian plane crash :Nigerian among 157 passengers

An Ethiopian Airlines official at the scene of the crash in Ethiopia

The Ethiopian airline has released the latest breakdown of the nationalities of most among the 157 people aboard Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines ,ET 302 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

The list of 35 nationalities was tweeted by Ethiopian Airlines, with no destinction made between the 149 passengers and eight crew.

One Nigerian was among the passengers on board the aircraft

In Africa  the following nationals were involved Kenya 32,  Ethiopia 9,  Egypt 6 , Morocco 2,  Djibouti 1, Mozambique 1, Rwanda 1 , Sudan 1,  Somalia 1 , Togo 1,  Uganda 1 and  Nigeria 1 while  Americas,  Canada had 18 and  United States 8  nationals

Also  from Asia ,  China  had 8 citizens,  India 4 Indonesia 1,  Nepal 1, and  from Europe ,  Italy 8 France 7,  Britain 7 , Germany 5,  Slovakia 4 , Russia 3 , Austria 3, Sweden 3,  Spain 2 , Poland 2,  Belgium 1,  Ireland 1,  Norway 1 and  Serbia 1. 

From Middle East , Israel  had 2 citizens, Saudi Arabia  1 and Yemen 1 with one  UN passport  totalling 150.

They noted that the counting was not final.

