Ethiopian plane crash :Nigerian among 157 passengers

The Ethiopian airline has released the latest breakdown of the nationalities of most among the 157 people aboard Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines ,ET 302 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

The list of 35 nationalities was tweeted by Ethiopian Airlines, with no destinction made between the 149 passengers and eight crew.

One Nigerian was among the passengers on board the aircraft

In Africa the following nationals were involved Kenya 32, Ethiopia 9, Egypt 6 , Morocco 2, Djibouti 1, Mozambique 1, Rwanda 1 , Sudan 1, Somalia 1 , Togo 1, Uganda 1 and Nigeria 1 while Americas, Canada had 18 and United States 8 nationals

Also from Asia , China had 8 citizens, India 4 Indonesia 1, Nepal 1, and from Europe , Italy 8 France 7, Britain 7 , Germany 5, Slovakia 4 , Russia 3 , Austria 3, Sweden 3, Spain 2 , Poland 2, Belgium 1, Ireland 1, Norway 1 and Serbia 1.

From Middle East , Israel had 2 citizens, Saudi Arabia 1 and Yemen 1 with one UN passport totalling 150.

They noted that the counting was not final.

