‘Fly to vote promo’: Arik Air happy over patronage

By Solomon Asowata

Arik Air on Friday said patronage of its “Fly to Vote promo” by Nigerians ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections was encouraging.

The Spokesperson of the airline, Mr Adebanji Ola, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Arik Air had after the postponement of last Saturday’s elections, announced a flat fare of N16, 000 “fly-to-vote’’ promotion to assuage the inconveniences to eligible voters, who had travelled for the botched polls.

It said that the gesture was to encourage such persons and other Nigerians, who may have been discouraged by the rescheduling, to try and travel again to exercise their franchise on the new dates of the polls.

The airline said the promo was available for sale from Monday until March 11 for travels between Thursday and Tuesday as well as March 7 until March 12.

According to the airline, a customer must present a valid Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) at the point of purchase of ticket and at check-in, to be eligible to fly.

Ola told NAN that some Nigerians had taken advantage of the slashing of the air fare to participate in exercising their civic responsibilities.

”The patronage has been encouraging. People have been buying tickets to go back to their respective wards in order to participate in the elections.

”The procedure remains that they present their PVCs and the N16, 000 covers all our 17 domestic routes.

”We have put this promotional fare in place to encourage voters’ participation,” he said.

A NAN correspondent who monitored activities on Friday at the General Aviation Terminal of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, observed that majority of the promo beneficiaries flew with Arik Air’s morning flights to their respective destinations.

Some travelers who attempted to purchase the promotional tickets off the airline’s counter for immediate traveling were turned back by the staff in spite of producing their PVCs.

A travel agent, Mr Uche Ikeagwu, told NAN that the promo flights for the Presidential and National Assembly elections had been fully booked.

”I learnt that those who travelled today already booked their flights since Monday. I was trying to assist my friend but unfortunately, we were told that it was no longer available so we have to consider other options,” he said. (NAN)