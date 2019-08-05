Gusau Airport project to open up Bungudu community

By Abubakar Ahmed

Mr Uche Oko-ponu, the contractor handling the Gusau Airport project in Zamfara, has promised to construct a school and a hospital for the community hosting the facility.

Oko-ponu made the promise on Sunday, when Gov. Bello Matawalle took him to inspect the project site at Tashar Rawayya in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

Oko-ponu, whose firm, ULO Consultants Ltd, is expected to commence work later this month, made the promise in response to a loud voice from among the villagers that gathered, asking the firm to “build a school for us”.

“We will build a school and a hospital for the community before the project is completed,” he told the elated villagers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the contractor was in the state to inspect the site where the new Gusau Cargo and Aviation Airport will be constructed.

The airport project is one of the components of the Zamfara economic revival scheme initiated by Gov Bello Matawalle for which the Afrexim bank agreed to invest 1 billion U.S. dollars.

Under the arrangement which would be funded through the Heritage Bank, the state government plans to reactivate the Bakalori dam to enable it produce electricity.

Other components include the reactivation of industries and textiles, as well as improving water supply to the state.