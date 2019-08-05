Heathrow Airport strike: Passengers suffer flights cancellations

Passengers suffered disruption at Heathrow today as a number of flights were cancelled – while crisis talks resumed to avert a walk-out tomorrow.

Airlines scrapped at least 16 flights this morning with five departures moved to other airports.

The remainder of the 177 flights reported yesterday to have been impacted today have been reinstated.

Last night, the first of two days of action by airport workers in the Unite union who are seeking a pay rise was suspended.

Passengers took to social media to protest at a lack of information. Some travellers had paid extra to change their plans.

Chloe Donovan, 18, said she had saved all year for a trip to Vienna with her partner and had been due to leave on a British Airways flight today.