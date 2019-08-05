Heathrow: Union suspends strike, 180 flights cancelled

A planned two-day strike for Monday at Heathrow Airport has been postponed to allow more time for negotiations with managers.

Members of the Unite union were going to walk out at 00.01 on Monday morning after an “overwhelming” vote in favour of industrial action at the airport.

Both sides spent the weekend in talks watched over by the conciliation service Acas and the extension was announced on Sunday evening.

Unite said: “The strike by Unite members working for Heathrow Airport has been suspended to allow for further talks at Acas.

“Under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, tomorrow’s talks will involve senior directors from Heathrow Airport and senior Unite officials with the aim of averting a second day of planned strike action set to start at 00:01 and finish at 23:59 on Tuesday 6 August.

“Unite will not be making any further comment while talks are ongoing.”

Heathrow has already cancelled around 177 flights on Monday and Tuesday, causing disruption to passengers.

But the scale of disruption would have been worse if Monday’s strike had gone ahead. Passengers are being urged to check with their airline for the latest news on flights.

