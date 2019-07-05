London-bound flight makes emergency landing in Boston

A Virgin Atlantic flight en route from New York to London was forced to make an emergency landing at Boston Logan airport due to a fire on board, according to CBS Boston.

The fire, which was caused by a suspected faulty battery charger on board the A330 Airbus plane was extinguished by the crew, according to Massachusetts state police.

“Preliminary investigation suggests it is a battery pack consistent in appearance with an external phone charger,” a police spokesman said as quoted by The Guardian.

All of the 217 passengers on board were evacuated after the plane made an emergency landing in Boston.

No serious injuries were reported.

