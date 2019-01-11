Makurdi’s military runway opens for civil flights

By Doris Esa

Following the successful completion of repair work on the runway and ancillary facilities, the Makurdi Military Airfield has been opened to civil flight operations.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakat, made the announcement on Friday.

The Nigerian Air Force Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said on Friday in Abuja.

Abubakar, before declaring the runway open to civil operation, was conducted on an inspection tour of the completed works by AVM Oladayo Amao, Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC).

Amao told the airforce chief that the scope of the rehabilitation work covered refreshing of the sealant for the concrete slab joints on the Runway.

“Taxi ways and Apron as well as the resurfacing of cracked portions of the manoeuvring area, re-marking of the Runway and erosion control, among others,” were undertaken

After the inspection, Abubakar commended the AOC TAC for effective supervision of the project and also congratulated the NAF Works Centre Abuja, which had executed the project through direct labour, for doing a good job.

He said the repairs, which had necessitated the closure of the Airfield to civil flight operations, as published in relevant Notices to Airmen (NOTAMS), were aimed at improving flight safety in accordance with global best practices.

“As well as in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations,” he said.

He further stated that a NOTAM had also been promulgated by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to reopen the airfield for normal operations. (NAN)