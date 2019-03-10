Nigerian among 157 victims of Ethiopian Airlines crashed plane

A yet-to-be identified Nigerian was among the 157 dead victims of the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 Max that crashed this morning shortly after take-off in Addis Ababa.

The plane billed for Nairobi had 32 Kenyans on board, the largest group of nationals in the ill-fated plane.

There were 33 different nationalities on board with two classified as ‘unknown’

Flight E302 also had 18 Canadians among its passengers.Others are eight Americans, six Egyptians, six Chinese, nine Ethiopians, five Dutch nationals, seven Britons, three Russians, seven French and eight Italians.

Spain, Israel, Morocco and Poland suffered two casualties each.

Belgium, Djibouti, Indonesia, Ireland, Mozambique, Norway, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Serbia, Togo, Uganda, Yemeni, Nepal and Nigeria each had one national in the plane.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed but Swedish flight-tracking website flightradar24 said it “had unstable vertical speed”, Kenya’s The Standard reported.

“Data from Flightradar24 ADS-B network show that vertical speed was unstable after take off,” the Swedish-based flight tracking organization said on its Twitter feed.

The flight left Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8.38 am local time, before losing contact with the control tower just a few minutes later at 8.44 am.