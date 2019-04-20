Sierra Leone hits by shortage of aviation fuel

The ongoing maintenance activities currently being undertaken by Total has caused serious shortage of aviation fuel in Sierra Leone.

The situation has hampered both local and international flights.

The country has given the assurance that it was fixing shortage of the jet fuel which has raised concern over its potential implication on the aviation sector.

The Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) said it has put measures in place so that airlines flying to the Freetown International Airport get unhindered supply of the Jet A1 fuel.

According SLCAA,the air transport regulator, the maintenance exercise will last for between four and six weeks.

At the moment there is said to be 1, 300, 000. SLCAA said the French oil company has submitted an emergency plan that include the supply of 50, 000 liters for daily consumption, noting that at this rate the available quantity will serve the rest of the duration of the maintenance.

The Authority also said it would monitor the implementation of the emergency plan.

“As the regulatory body mandated by the SLCAA Act of 2017 to provide oversight functions within the air transport sector, we assure the general public that the necessary measures are being instituted to address the issue as soon as possible,” the statement said.

Source