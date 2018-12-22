Weather : Dust haze, poor visibility to prevail on Sunday – NiMET

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze to thick dust haze weather conditions with reduced visibility over most parts of the country with morning mist and fog over the southern part on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday in Abuja predicted dust haze condition with visibility range of one to three kilometres over the central cities during the forecast period.

It added that localised visibility of less than 1000m was expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 25 to 33 and 9 to 20 degrees celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the Northern States would experience dust haze condition with visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000m during the forecast period.

It also predicted that the region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 29 and 11 to 15 degrees celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will experience dust haze condition with visibility range of two to five kilometres over the region with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 19 to 22 degrees celsius respectively.

“Early morning mist/fog are likely over the coastal cities in the morning hours while dust haze condition are expected later in the day.

“There is a fresh dust in suspension over the source region and dust haze conditions are expected to prevail over the north, central, and inland cities during the forecast period.

“Early morning mist/fog are likely over coastal states in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)