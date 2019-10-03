Access Bank unveils DiamondXtra Independence Splash

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Access Bank Plc has unveiled a cash incentive campaign tagged: “DiamondXtra Independence Splash” in commemoration of the country’s 59 years independence.

Mr Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, said in Lagos on Thursday that the daily rewards promo was introduced to help Nigerians to gain financial freedom.

Etuokwu said the campaign would also help in empowering Nigerians to fulfill their day to day needs as they celebrate the nation at 59.

The campaign is set to run from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31, and will reward more than 600 customers during the campaign period.

“The DiamondXtra Independence Splash which is going to run from Oct. 2 to Oct. 30, is a testimony to our commitment to empower Nigerians financially, irrespective of their educational, religious and social status.

“For 30 days of celebrating Nigeria at 59, we will be rewarding more than 30 lucky customers daily with cash prizes ranging from, N10,000, N20,000 and N50,000 respectively.

“This is our own little way of giving back to our loyal customers,” he said.

Etuokwu noted that the promo was open to both new and existing customers.

According to him, new customers are required to open a DiamondXtra savings account with just N5,000 by dialing *901# or walking into one of its branches to open an account.

According to him, the more multiples of N5,000 both new and old customers save, the higher their chances of winning at the daily draw.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account which allows deposits of both cash and third party cheque.

Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.

The DiamondXtra reward scheme has given away more than five billion naira cash and household items to over 15,000 loyal customers in the last 11years. (NAN)