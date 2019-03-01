Benue traditional ruler lauds First Bank @ 125

By Philip Dzeremo

The Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King-Shuluwa, has lauded the management of First Bank Plc for effective service delivery in the nation’s banking industry.

Shuluwa stated this on Friday in Makurdi when the bank hoisted the new flag indicating its 125 years of commercial activities in the country.

The monarch, who presides over communities in three local government areas of the state, said he started transacting business with the bank as far back as 1968.

He commended the bank for improved services over the years.

“Their services keep getting better as the years pass by,” he said.

He, however, urged the bank to design credit facilities without collateral for customers with small savings.

Speaking earlier, the Business Operations Manager of Wurukum Branch in Makurdi, Mr Jacob Tyagher, commended the customers for having faith with the bank.

“In all these years; we are here today because of you, so please join us to celebrate 125 years of banking services in the country,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the celebration was the cutting of 125 years anniversary cake by the monarch, officials of the bank and customers.