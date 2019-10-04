Entrepreneurship: FirstBank partners JAN to train students

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Dr Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Nigeria, says its partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) will inculcate leadership skills, confidence and professional excellence for the benefit of students and the society.

Adeduntan said this in Lagos during the Junior Achievement Nigeria National Company of the Year Competition (NCOY).

The competition had the theme; “Activating Disruptors.”

Adeduntan, represented by Mrs Olufunke Smith, Group Head, Retail Banking, First Bank Lagos Island Branch, said that the students exhibited great ingenuity in establishing various businesses with solutions to the country’s challenges.

He said that the competition would enhance innovation, strengthen the intellectual and entrepreneurial development of secondary school students in the society.

Adeduntan disclosed that the partnership with JAN was part of its corporate social responsibility programme aimed at contributing to the sustainable development of the country.

Mrs Simi Nwogugu, Executive Director, JAN, said that the company’s programme empowered youths with solid understanding of prerequisite to run a successful business and give back to their community.

“These are the leadership skills we are striving to impart in our youths so that we can build a nation of conscientious business leaders and eradicate the effects of unemployment, underemployment and corruption,” she said.

According to her, 13 students’ companies vie for the national leadership position to represent JAN at the Junior Achievement Africa Company of the Year competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students developed solutions to detect leakage in gas, software application to guide in career selection, solar powered mini inverter and an app to connect blood donors to patients, among others.

Students of Taidob College, Ogun State, emerged as the national winner for their gas leakage detector project and would represent Nigeria at the African challenge. (NAN)