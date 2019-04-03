Enugu : Fidelity Bank rewards 450 customers in Q1

No fewer than 450 customers of Fidelity Bank from the South East were rewarded in the bank’s loyalty scheme for the first quarter of the year.

Presenting the cash reward to some of the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Enugu, the South East Regional Manager of the bank, Mr Charles Chukwu, said the scheme was part of the bank’s strategy to encourage people to save.

“This is to also appreciate our loyal customers and encourage others to open account with the bank as they stand the chance to benefit as individuals or group,’’ he said.

According to him, the exercise is being done quarterly and the bank has spent over N2.6 billion on 6,000 customers who benefitted since the scheme started four years ago.

He said that the scheme was being run under two categories of Fidelity Personal Savings (FSP) for adult customers and Sweeter Savings Account for children.

The Relationship Officer of the Bank at Okpara Ave. in Enugu, Mrs Ivuoma Ik-Nwosu, said that 300 beneficiaries would get N500, 000 each from the FPS scheme, while 150 children would get N150, 000 from the Sweeter Savings accounts.

She said that similar reward would be given at Nuskka, Afikpo, Abakaliki, Awka and other states in the South East for the first quarter.

“In the scheme tagged, `Fidelity Game Season 3-Save Your way to Millions’, Customers are expected to top up their accounts with N10, 000 or open a new account with N20, 000 to win,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries include – Mrs Ifeyinwa Okonkwo, an Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Umunevo Ohuani of Women Association from Amagunze in Nkanu East, Daughters of Divine Love, a Congregation of Reverend Sisters and Scripture Union at Ugbodogwu.

Other beneficiaries included Master Ude Collins and Ifechukwu Ozommadu, among other children.

Responding, Mrs Ifeyinwa Okonkwo thanked God and the bank for selecting her as a beneficiary.

“When I was called on the phone, l thought that it was a scam, but my husband encouraged me to go. So, l encourage people to bank with Fidelity to benefit,’’ she said. (NAN)