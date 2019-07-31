Fidelity Bank rewards 7,109 customers with N2.9bn

By Racheal Ishaya

Fidelity Bank on Wednesday said it had rewarded 7,109 customers with N2.9 billion since 2015.

The bank’s Regional Head, Mrs Vanessa Mordi. said this in Abuja during the bank’s Savings Loyalty Scheme Campaign.

She said that the bank was rewarding customers under the Fidelity Personal Savings Scheme and Children Savings Account christened “Sweeta” for their loyalty. ‎

“The act of saving has been practised for generations. Savings is important because it helps you to plan for that rainy day.

“At Fidelity Bank, we encourage people to save for that rainy day and that is why our interest rates are very high,” she said.

Mordi said that under the Wuse Market cluster alone, the bank rewarded 22 customers to the tune of N8.55 million in the second quarter of 2019 alone.

She said that some lucky customers went home with N500, 000, while other customers went home with N150, 000.

Mordi said the bank was also extending the loyalty scheme to groups and associations to further deepen financial inclusion so that people could gain access to financial services.

Miss Joy Uzochukwu, one of the beneficiaries who was rewarded with N500,000, said she was selling human hair and the money would go into expansion of her business.

Another beneficiary, Miss Alexandra Agada, a student, said the money would be used for her tuition and upkeep. (NAN)