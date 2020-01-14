GAIM4: Fidelity Bank doles out N16m to customers

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Fidelity Bank Plc has on Tuesday in Lagos rewarded 13 customers with N16 million in its Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo season 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cash award was in categories of one million and two million naira respectively.

The bank also gave out 19 consolation prizes to lucky winner in form of refrigerators, television sets and power generating sets.

Speaking at GAIM 4 third draw, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, the bank’s Managing Director, said that the promo was the ninth promo in I2 years.

Okonkwo who was represented by Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, said a total of N50 million had been given out in cash.

He said that 54 consolation prizes had been given to over 93 winners.

“We expect more winners to emerge at subsequent draws because the promo is still very much on and in addition to the N50 million, we still have N70 million and several consolation prizes yet to be won”, he said.

Mrs Janet Nnabuko, the bank’s Head of Savings, said both existing and new customers can win by simply topping their account with N10,000 for existing customers, while new customers were expected to build it up to N20,000.

Nnabuko added that to qualify for the star prize of three million one needs to build his account to N50,000.

She stated that “for the grand prize of N10 million, one only has to grow his account to N200,000. (NAN)