I am still governor of CBN – Emefiele

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has denied reports of his removal from office, saying: “At least you can see me; I am doing my work.’’

“I am confused and concerned about some stories going around. At least you can see me; I am doing my work, my tenure expires in June,” he said on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the apex bank would provide financial support for cotton producers at single-digit interest rates.

Emefiele also placed foreign exchange restrictions on importers of textile materials with immediate effect as part of efforts to encourage the development of the country’s textile industry.

He was appointed as CBN governor in June 2014 by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc.

Reports early in the week emerged that the Federal Government had asked him to proceed on leave, more than two months before the expiration of his five-year tenure.

Apart from dismissing the reports, Emefiele was optimistic that the intervention programmes of Central Bank would continue with or without him.

“The intervention programmes of the Central Bank of Nigeria have been on since 1978 and it has moved from one governor to another governor and I am very optimistic that even if another governor comes, no right-thinking person would abandon an initiative that is laudable and is meant to create jobs and is meant for the good of our country.”

“Part of that intervention is the support for cotton farmers.

As part of efforts to encourage the development of the country’s textile industry, the CBN boss announced foreign exchange restrictions for importers of textile materials with immediate effect.’’