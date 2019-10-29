NEXIM bank MD, Adesina, bag CIBN fellowship award

The Managing Director, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) , Abba Bello, has been conferred with the Honourary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The award was conferred on him during the 2019 Investiture Programme of the Institute in Lagos.

A Statement released by the bank on Tuesday in Abuja noted that Bello was honoured with the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina and Professor Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank.

It said that the conferment was in recognition of about three decades of immense contributions to the banking profession, having held prominent positions in top tier commercial banks.

It added part of recognition was rising to the level of Executive Director at Unity Bank of Nigeria Plc, before being appointed as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NEXIM Bank in April, 2017.

It noted that Bello was also at different times the pioneer Chief Executive of foreign subsidiaries of the United Bank for Africa in TChad and Gambia.

The statement further noted that the MD completed his secondary education at the prestigious Kings’ College, Lagos and obtained the B.Sc. degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

He also earned a post graduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

With strong experience in corporate, commercial, public sector and development banking, Bello is also a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria and a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

He is also a member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria and an alumni of the Advanced Management Programme of the Harvard Business School, United States of America.