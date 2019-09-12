See female banker sacked for sleeping with 200 male job seekers, clients

A Zambian female banker has been suspended for allegedly sleeping with over 200 men while promising them jobs, according to a report by the ZambianWatch.

The woman identified as Mutale Winfridah, a branch senior executive of ZANACO bank, was suspended by bank management for sleeping with over 200 different men who were both clients and job seekers.

The 39-year-old Winfridah, was suspended after more than 10 men formally lodged complaints against her, claiming she had used her influence as a branch senior bank executive to “enjoy their bed energies” after promising them jobs at the bank and approving their bank loan applications.

Winfridah is said to be unmarried because of her quest to attain different academic qualifications before finding a partner.

