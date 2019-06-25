11 ships with petrol, others arrive Lagos ports – NPA

By Aisha Cole

Eleven ships conveying petrol and other commodities are waiting to berth at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos State, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

The authority made the disclosure in its daily publication, Shipping Position, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“Five of the 11 vessels are waiting to berth with petrol while six will berth with containers and fertiliser,” NPA said.

It also said that 29 ships were expected to berth in the Lagos ports between June 25 and July 19.

The authority said that the 29 ships would sail in with general cargo, bulk salt, semi-trailers, bulk sugar, bulk fertiliser, bulk malt, buckwheat, petrol and containers.

It added that 17 ships would be discharging buckwheat, base oil, general cargo, steel products, containers, diesel, petrol, aviation fuel , bulk sugar and empty containers. (NAN)