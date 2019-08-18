16 ships discharging petroleum products, others in Lagos – NPA

By Aisha Cole
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 16 ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two of the 16 vessels were discharging petrol while one other vessel was discharging diesel.
NPA explained on Sunday that 13 other ships were discharging buckwheat, steel products, frozen fish, container, empty containers, butane and general cargo.
The NPA also stated that 22 ships were carrying containers, general cargo, buckwheat and frozen fish, bulk sugar, bulk salt, bade oil, expected at the ports between Aug. 18 and Sept. 4.
NPA further said that 14 ships were waiting to berth with petrol, general cargo and containers (NAN)
