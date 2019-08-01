17 ships with petrol, other products arrive Lagos ports

By Aisha Cole

Seventeen ships conveying petrol and other commodities have berthed at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said Thursday.

The authority said in its daily publication, Shipping Position, that the vessels were waiting to berth with their consignments at the ports.

According to it, seven of the 17 vessels are waiting to berth with petrol, while another 10 will berth with containers and general cargo.

NPA said that no fewer than 29 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between Aug. 1 and June 24.

It said that the 29 expected ships will sail in with general cargo, bilk sugar, bilk frozen fish buckwheat, petrol and containers, while 18 ships were already discharging gypsum, container, general cargo, petrol, diesel, butane, buckwheat and frozen fish.