17 ships with petrol, others expected – NPA

By Aisha Cole

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says in its daily publications ‘Shipping Position’ that it is expecting 17 ships bringing petroleum products, food and other goods from March 17 to March 29, at Apapa/Tin Can Island Ports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two of the 15 ships will sail in with petrol.

NAN also reports that 15 ships were carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, base oil, frozen fish, bulk ethanol, buckwheat and containers carrying different goods.

According to NPA, 13 ships have already arrived the ports waiting to berth with general cargo, container, diesel and petrol. (NAN)